Mansfield working to restore water pressure

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - On, Friday, Dec. 23, the City of Mansfield was put under a boil water advisory, which still remains in place as the city works to fix all leaks and damaged pipes.

According to Mayor Thomas Jones, all parts of Mansfield have some water pressure, but it’s low. The city said they’ve made repairs to leaks all across town, and they’re still pumping water to the elevated tank, so it will take some time for the pressure to increase.

“All our tanks are full, but we’re trying to get more water in our elevated tanks. That’s the tank that creates the pressure that pressurizes the whole system, so the pressure should increase throughout the day,” said Mayor Thomas.

The city has been supplying bottled water and is working on another water distribution for this week. They have also been delivering water to those who are not able to physically go out and get it themselves.

Annie Ross said she is making it through the City of Mansfield’s water challenges because of the arctic blast.

“From where I’m from all this is not new to me, I’ve had the worst time than this,” according to Ross.

Ross is being resourceful in saving as well.

“But the way I been making it, I’ve had water saved for my flowers and for my pets and also my drinking water, and it didn’t catch me on too bad of time because I was updated on everything,” she said.

