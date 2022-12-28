Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Mansfield working to restore water pressure

The City of Mansfield is working on fixing water issues.
The City of Mansfield is working on fixing water issues.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - On, Friday, Dec. 23, the City of Mansfield was put under a boil water advisory, which still remains in place as the city works to fix all leaks and damaged pipes.

According to Mayor Thomas Jones, all parts of Mansfield have some water pressure, but it’s low. The city said they’ve made repairs to leaks all across town, and they’re still pumping water to the elevated tank, so it will take some time for the pressure to increase.

“All our tanks are full, but we’re trying to get more water in our elevated tanks. That’s the tank that creates the pressure that pressurizes the whole system, so the pressure should increase throughout the day,” said Mayor Thomas.

The city has been supplying bottled water and is working on another water distribution for this week. They have also been delivering water to those who are not able to physically go out and get it themselves.

Annie Ross said she is making it through the City of Mansfield’s water challenges because of the arctic blast.

“From where I’m from all this is not new to me, I’ve had the worst time than this,” according to Ross.

Ross is being resourceful in saving as well.

“But the way I been making it, I’ve had water saved for my flowers and for my pets and also my drinking water, and it didn’t catch me on too bad of time because I was updated on everything,” she said.

RELATED STORY
City of Mansfield issues boil notice due to water main breaks
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
Water boil advisories remain in place Dec. 27, 2022
Boil water advisories remain in ArkLaTex in wake of hard freeze
Man arrested after child custody exchange on Christmas Day turns violent
A home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane was destroyed by fire on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
Home in Shreveport destroyed by fire on day after Christmas

Latest News

Water boil advisories remain in place Dec. 27, 2022
Boil water advisories remain in ArkLaTex in wake of hard freeze
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired
Independence Bowl offers passport feature through Dec. 31
Independence Bowl offers passport feature through Dec. 31
Water boil advisories remain in place Dec. 27, 2022
Water boil advisories remain in place Dec. 27, 2022