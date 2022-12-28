Ask the Doctor
Man dies after being shot Wednesday afternoon in French Quarter

A man was found shot Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 28) near the French Quarter corner of Toulouse...
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 28) in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not disclosed by authorities.

The bleeding man was taken by New Orleans EMS ambulance, after being found at the corner of Toulouse and Bourbon streets at about 1:47 p.m., the NOPD said. The victim had been shot multiple times, in the 800 block of Toulouse Street, police said.

Hans Ganthier, commander of the NOPD’s Eighth District, told reporters about 90 minutes later that the victim had died at University Medical Center.

The perpetrator of the fatal shooting was apprehended a few blocks away on Rampart Street by officers from the Eighth and First districts, Ganthier said. Police have not disclosed the murder suspect’s name or age.

The fatal shooting comes as the French Quarter prepares for a huge influx of weekend tourism, with visitors arriving to celebrate both New Year’s Eve and college football’s Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State on Saturday.

