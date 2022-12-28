Fire guts Shreveport house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire gutted a wood-frame house in Shreveport’s Jones-Mabry subdivision.

The blaze at Jamison Street at Russell Road was reported at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Authorities said that there were no injuries and that the dwelling has been unoccupied for three or four years.

At one point, there were 16 fire and a couple police units on the scene, according to dispatch records.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.