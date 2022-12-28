Bossier City reminds residents of fireworks law ahead of New Year’s

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The New Year is approaching and as fireworks will be set off for the occasion, the Bossier City Fire Department advises residents who plan to celebrate the holiday to keep a few important tips in mind.

According to Bossier City’s law, fireworks can be sold and set off within city limits from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. The only day that allows exception to this rule is New Year’s Eve, when fireworks may be discharged until 12:30 a.m.

Anybody that sets off fireworks outside the designated dates and times can be subject to fines up to $500, or they can spend up to 60 days in jail.

Before lighting any fuses, BCFD urges you to adhere to the following safety reminders:

Young children should never be given fireworks to handle alone. Responsible adult supervision is a must.

Always purchase fireworks from an established and reputable retail outlet

Never shoot, aim, or throw fireworks at people or animals

Keep a bucket of water handy for emergencies (ideal for soaking hot sparklers)

Never try to relight fireworks that have failed to discharge. Douse all failed fireworks with water and wait 15 minutes before properly disposing.

Be aware of dry conditions. Never ignite fireworks on or near areas of dry vegetation. Doing so could spark fires.

BCFD also reminds residents not to shoot guns into the air as part of any New Year’s celebrations. Not only is the action illegal, it’s also extremely dangerous.

An initial offense for shooting a gun in the air carries a fine up to $1,000, or a jail sentence of no more than two years, or both.

