Alleged suspect arrested for armed robbery that happened in July

Michael J. Jacobs, 58.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport Police Department (SPD) patrol officer recognized an alleged suspect from a Crime Stoppers post during an interview for unrelated crimes.

On July 18, SPD officers responded to a theft call that brought them to the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale. When officers arrived the store employee told them he observed a man shoplifting. When he approached the suspect, the man pulled out a box cutter and threatened to harm the employee.

On Dec. 27, investigators interviewed the alleged suspect Michael J. Jacobs, 58, while he was being housed at the Caddo Correctional Center being charged with drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and simple robbery. Following this interview, he was charged with another count of simple robbery for the July event.

