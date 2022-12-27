The warm up begins on Wednesday!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Much warmer weather is set to return to the ArkLaTex starting on Wednesday. We’ll wrap up 2022 and head into the new year with warmer than average temperatures. Some unsettled weather will also be back with a couple of chances for rain and storms between now and the beginning of next week.

We’ll be cold again tonight, but not as frigid as recent nights. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s to low 30s across most of the ArkLaTex under mainly clear skies.

Southerly winds will push temperatures upward tomorrow even with a few clouds moving through. Afternoon highs will be back in the mid 60s across the area.

Showers and storms will return on Thursday with rain expected to be most widespread later Thursday evening into Thursday night. There’s not an appreciable risk of severe weather, but a strong storm or 2 with gusty wind is a possibility late Thursday afternoon across parts of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will still mange to warm into the low 70s despite the threat of rain. The chance for rain is 60% during the day Thursday, climbing to near 100% Thursday night.

Some showers will hang on into Friday morning, but we should return to dry weather for the afternoon. Temperatures will only cool slightly back into the mid to upper 60s.

The New Year’s weekend is looking mild and quiet for your holiday plans. We’ll be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Your New Year’s Eve celebrations shouldn’t see any weather impacts with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling back into the 50s. 2023 will start off on a warm note. We’ll be partly cloudy Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Another weather maker will arrive at the start of next week bring more showers and storms to the area. There is the potential for seeing some severe weather on Monday and the risk is likely a little higher than what we’ll see on Thursday of this week. Temperatures will reach the low 70s. Rain chances will taper off on Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 60s expected.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

