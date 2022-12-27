Teen grazed by bullet after early morning argument in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teen girl was treated for a graze wound after some sort of argument led to a shooting in Shreveport early Tuesday morning.

It happened Dec. 27 just minutes before 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of Oakdale Street between Bernstein and Wallace avenues. A 15-year-old female stepped outside of the home after some sort of possible argument on Facebook. Neighbors say they heard about five shots fired, then they heard females screaming.

A teen girl was grazed by a bullet Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2022 after some sort of argument led to a shooting on Oakdale Street. (KSLA)

The Shreveport Fire Department treated the teen for a graze wound on the side of her abdomen; she was not taken to the hospital.

The Shreveport Police Department has collected shell casings from the scene and reviewing surveillance cams from neighbors.

