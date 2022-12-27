Teen grazed by bullet after early morning argument in Shreveport
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teen girl was treated for a graze wound after some sort of argument led to a shooting in Shreveport early Tuesday morning.
It happened Dec. 27 just minutes before 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of Oakdale Street between Bernstein and Wallace avenues. A 15-year-old female stepped outside of the home after some sort of possible argument on Facebook. Neighbors say they heard about five shots fired, then they heard females screaming.
The Shreveport Fire Department treated the teen for a graze wound on the side of her abdomen; she was not taken to the hospital.
The Shreveport Police Department has collected shell casings from the scene and reviewing surveillance cams from neighbors.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.