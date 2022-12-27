Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

NPSO investigating accidental shooting involving 8-year-old

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is investigating an accidental shooting involving an 8-year-old that happened Monday afternoon near Natchitoches.

On December 26, around 4:42 p.m., NPSO deputies and medical personnel responded to a report of an accidental shooting, and found an 8-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. The child was transported to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The weapon was identified as a Taurus G2 9mm semi-automatic handgun used in the accidental shooting. It was reported stolen in a vehicle burglary to Natchitoches Police Department in January 2022.

NPSO said it is unclear at this time how the child gained access to the firearm but a relative was at the residence when the shooting happened.

The investigation is ongoing by the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau. Detectives are still in the process of conducting interviews.

NPSO asks that you do not leave firearms in your vehicle.  Lock them in secure areas of your home away from children. Use gun locks. Educate your children about the dangers of firearms.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisories issued for areas in ArkLaTex due to hard freeze
Man arrested after child custody exchange on Christmas Day turns violent
A home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane was destroyed by fire on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
Home in Shreveport destroyed by fire on day after Christmas

Latest News

Major Jay D. Oliphant Jr. (Louisiana State Police)
Natchitoches mayor proposed director of public safety, rejects position after 3 weeks
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisories issued for areas in ArkLaTex due to hard freeze
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired
Water distribution site open in Shreveport Tuesday
Water distribution site open in Shreveport Tuesday