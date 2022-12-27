Ask the Doctor
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell

From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD homicide detectives want to find and question in connection with the Dec. 23 shooting death of comedian Brandon 'Boogie B.' Montrell outside a New Orleans Rouses grocery store.(Photos provided by NOPD)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest and a vehicle in connection with the killing of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

Montrell was slain near a grocery store on Dec. 23 in the 700 block of Baronne Street, authorities say.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Darryl Love and a 2019 silver Nissan Altima with license plate 488EXW in connection to Montrell’s killing. The NOPD also is seeking Tralana Tanyell Humphrey, age undisclosed.

The NOPD said Love and Humphrey are not wanted as criminal suspects at this time, but for questioning because detectives believe they have information vital to the investigation.

The NOPD is hoping to track down a 2019 silver Nissan Altima- License Plate # 488EXW in connection to the fatal shooting of comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell.(NOPD)

News of Montrell’s death spread widely across social media.

Montrell was popular on TikTok and Instagram for his “Hood History” series on events and people in New Orleans.

Another person of interest -- Ricky Cowart -- has been located, the NOPD said Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Love or Humphrey is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

