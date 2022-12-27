Ask the Doctor
Man arrested after child custody exchange on Christmas Day turns violent

(file)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has now been made after a child custody exchange on Christmas Day turned into a violent incident.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Dec. 25 just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road about reports of shots being fired. When they got there, they learned that Leighton Mash, 29, and his girlfriend were doing a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father when a verbal argument started between the two men.

Mash reportedly got out of the car and fired shots into the victim’s car, where his two young children were sitting. The victim returned fire. Police say nobody was hit.

Mash then ran away and was found a few blocks away by officers. More charges may be forthcoming, officials say.

Police encourage anyone needing a “safe exchange” location to utilize the front of the patrol desk office at the Shreveport Police Complex. This spot can be used for child custody exchanges, or when purchasing items from a stranger. A sergeant is always available to assist, and the area is under 24/7 video surveillance.

