Keep Bossier Beautiful encouraging residents to recycle Christmas trees

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - After Christmas is one of the best times to start a new recycling habit, with all of the extra wrappings, boxes, and trees. Bossier City has a place where people can get rid of their recyclables.

Items some call trash may not always be trash. Those items could possibly be renewed and reused to help better the environment.

The Bossier City Recycling Center, located at 3201 Old Shed Rd., has now reopened after the holidays. The center is asking that you take the time to recycle; boxes, wrappers, paper, and plastics are all accepted. The center is even accepting Christmas trees, both fake and real.

At the recycling center, they’re offering a seasonal disposal service until Jan. 2, 2023.

”If you are a resident of Bossier, then your local trash pickup with Live Oak Environmental will pick up your Christmas tree if you put it on the curb during your regular trash pickup,” said Lynn Bryan, executive director of Keep Bossier Beautiful.

The end goal is to keep the parish beautiful. The recycling center is open Monday through Friday with a half-day on Saturday. The recycling center will also dispose of any white goods, like washing machines or refrigerators.

