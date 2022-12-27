The Girl Power in Lifting: Alyssa Brewton is No. 1 in the U.S. in her weight class

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Many 13-year-olds today are not focused on getting reps in, but for Alyssa Brewton, it is all she has known.

“I grew up in a gym my whole life,” said Alyssa. “When I was a little girl, I would always run around the floorboards barefoot.”

“They used to call her little Hercules in the gym because she was strong for her age,” said Nikki Brewton, Alyssa’s mom and former powerlifter.

Alyssa started powerlifting and competing when she was nine years old, but she then took a break for a few years until just under a year ago and her mom started to train her, which they said has its days.

“There have been times where we have left the gym crying and mad at each other, or we are excited or loving each other,” said Alyssa.

“It has its good moments, and it has its bad moments as she says,” said Nikki. “I know what she is capable of, so I am really tough on her, but at the same time, I have to let her be a kid.”

Alyssa is just 13 years old, and she is the No. 1 ranked powerlifter in the nation and state in her weight class, which is 67.5-75 kilograms, and in pounds, it is up to 165 pounds. She currently holds 16 state records.

“I never thought I would be here when I was younger,” said Alyssa. “I never thought I would be here getting interviewed about me being first in the nation. I never thought I would get that far. It is kind of mind-blowing.”

In January, Alyssa pulled 225 pounds. Just nine months later, she took first place in a meet in Lafayette, where she squatted 192 pounds, bench pressed 110 pounds and pulled 193 pounds.

Alyssa’s personal best came in a meet in mid-September, where she deadlifted 270 pounds.

“As a trainer, it was awesome. I was sitting there hollering ‘pull it, pull it, pull it!’” said Nikki. “At the same time as a mom, when she got done, I was crying because I felt so much joy. I was so happy she has done something she has never done before.”

“It is a huge accomplishment in such a short period of time,” said Alyssa’s dad, Latnie Brewton IV. “Just watching her continue to grow, get strong and continue to develop makes me a proud dad. She has come such a long way in a short period of time.”

Alyssa also plays basketball and softball for St. Mary’s Catholic School in Natchitoches, so she goes from practice to pumping iron six to seven days a week as the grind never stops, even on the weekends.

“We usually get up about this time, come here, stretch, do whichever lift we are doing, put on my weights as a little warm-up, do those around five times, then start to get into the zone and go higher and start doing my sets,” said Alyssa.

When meet day finally arrives, Alyssa said it is all about willpower, because once she steps on the mat, her body goes into beast mode.

“Usually with other sports, it is all going against each other and wanting to beat them. But with powerlifting, whenever you are pulling, everyone knows what is going through your body, and what pain you are feeling,” said Alyssa. “There have been times where I have been shaking, my body has been shaking and I have come back.”

In June, Alyssa reached a goal of competing at nationals in Las Vegas, where she finished in second place, but she has set her standards higher.

“I really am wanting to go to the Olympics. If I do have the chance, I am going to go,” she said. “If not, I am going to get to the highest point I can get to because I want to be the best at it.”

The gains are just beginning for Alyssa Brewton, as she will start the new year competing in Lafayette on Jan. 16 with one goal in mind: to take first place.

