ArkLaTexans vent about water woes

(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now.

For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week.

“Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind of in a situation with no water at all. The town just tells us to be patient. Just hope it gets back on soon.”

Freezing weather is no friend to the South. During the most recent winter storm, communities felt stranded plagued with water issues.

“When it snowed a year ago, we were out of water for three weeks,” the Sabine resident recalled.

Natalie Bowman is a single mother who agrees with the Sabine resident.

“We live in a Highland home and I cook a lot.”

They both think history shouldn’t repeat itself.

“We’re in the South and we’re not accustomed to extremely freezing temperatures,” Bowman said. “I think this is definitely the second or third year that this has been a problem.”

“I feel like they could do some preventative maintenance, maybe build a pump house, insulate some pipes and do something to prevent this from happening in the future,” the Sabine resident said.

For Shreveport residents like Bowman and Trey Moore, the water woes took a toll on their holiday plans.

“I had plans to cook for my family and have family stay, but we can’t do any of that between the freezing temperatures and no water,” Bowman said.

“My wife has some AirBnBs in the area and they had some pipes burst,” Moore said. “So we spent Christmas Eve riding around looking for parts, and we spent Christmas Day making repairs.”

Moore, who’s a sewage contractor, knows the weight of the issue is not so apparent.

“It’s not that we’re any worse than any of the other cities,” he said. “It’s just that it’s a massive problem. And until you really drill down into it, you’re not really gonna know how big the problem is.”

And with the massive weight of the problem, Moore said, Shreveport really just doesn’t have the means to take care of it.

“It’s definitely something that needs to be worked on. It gets down to money and we just don’t have the money.”

