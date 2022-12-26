Warming trend ramps up this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas! I hope your day has been peaceful, full of fun, and lovely. Tonight, lows will be dropping to the mid-20s with increasing cloud cover. The wind chill will not be so bad but it will still feel very cold outside.

Tomorrow, sunshine and clouds with continued increasing temperatures. Highs for your Monday will reach the low-50s. This will begin a trend of significant warming throughout the week. There is a tiny, slight, minuscule chance for a light shower but it is so small I’m not putting a POP on it. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-20s.

We have the chance to see the mid-60s by Wednesday, now moving into the other end of the spectrum of seeing well above-average highs for this time of year. With the increasing temperatures comes increasing shower and thunderstorm chances. Thursday and Friday may see highs in the low-70s and that possibility continues into the New Year.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.