Warmer weather returns, but so do the rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will be quickly heading higher by midweek and we will end 2022 and head into the new year with above average warmth for this time of year. An unsettled pattern will also return along with the warm up with occasional bouts of rain and storms expected.

Skies will clear out this evening and into tonight. A reinforcing shot of cold air will help drop temperatures down into the mid 20s again tonight.

We’ll remain chilly, but quiet on Tuesday. Look for some sunshine with just a few clouds at times. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to near 50 for highs.

A warm up will really kick in on Wednesday. After starting near freezing in the morning, temperatures will warm up a good bit into the mid 60s by afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and dry weather.

More mild weather is ahead for the end of the week with morning lows back in the 50s and afternoon highs around 70. Rain chances will return though, especially on Thursday with scattered showers and storms likely through the day into the night. Showers may linger into Friday morning, but should taper off into the afternoon.

Right now the New Year’s weekend is looking mild and most likely dry. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.

More unsettled weather is back to start off next week with scattered storms returning Monday. We’ll remain mild for early January with high temperatures in the low 70s and morning lows close to 60.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

