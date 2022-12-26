Ask the Doctor
Texarkana area water system struggling to find reason for low pressure

Water system says “customers’ pipes and ours were not built for these temperatures”
A crew works Dec. 26, 2022, to locate the cause of low pressure in the Macedonia-Eylau Water...
A crew works Dec. 26, 2022, to locate the cause of low pressure in the Macedonia-Eylau Water System near Texarkana, Texas.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEAR TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Water departments throughout the ArkLaTex are having the same problems due to the extra frigid weather the area experienced over the past few days. One department adversely affected is in Bowie County, Texas.

“A lot of my neighbors are experiencing the same problem,” said James Keaton, one of about 2,600 customers of Macedonia-Eylau Water System near Texarkana.

For the past several days, there has been a slow flow of water.

“This is all the way,” Keaton said as he adjusted the faucet.

“It’s a lot of low pressure. I thought the pipes were frozen or I had a busted pipe. All the pressure we have, we just have enough to take a shower. You have to stand under the shower to make sure that it works.”

Monday, Dec. 26 found crews working to solve the low-pressure problem. The workers would not talk with KSLA News 12 on camera but said they are trying to locate the cause of the problem.

KSLA News 12 called the Macedonia-Eylau office and got the following recording:

“You have reached the Macedonia Water Department. With all the water breaks on customers’ end and ours, it is too much for us to keep up with. We prepared for this as much as possible; but as you know, we are not used to these below-freezing temperatures. Customers’ pipes as well as ours were not built for these temperatures.”

Officials have not set a time when this system will be back up and fully operating but have said they will work around the clock to reach that goal.

“I did talk to one of the board members and they said they are trying to get it fixed,” Keaton said.

Macedonia-Eylau Water System receives its water from Texarkana Water Utilities. Leaders there are encouraging citizens to stop letting faucets drip when the temperature is above freezing.

A crew works Dec. 26, 2022, to locate the cause of low pressure in the Macedonia-Eylau Water...
A crew works Dec. 26, 2022, to locate the cause of low pressure in the Macedonia-Eylau Water System near Texarkana, Texas.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

