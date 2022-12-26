Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Carbon Monoxide Safety
Carbon Monoxide Safety(KTTC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, LA (KPLC) - One or two-family homes sold or leased after Jan. 1 will be required to have a carbon monoxide detector.

The change is a result of Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature, which goes into effect on New Year’s Day.

Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council changed the International Residential Building Code (IRC) for CO detectors to be placed in residences effective on Jan. 1, 2023.

Louisiana carbon monoxide law:

• Every one or two-family house/dwelling sold and/or leased after Jan. 1, 2023, shall have at least one operable, life-long, sealed battery carbon monoxide (CO) detector.

• The detector packaging should feature phrases including life-long or 10-year and sealed battery or a sealed-in lithium battery.

• The device can be in combination with a smoke detector.

• One or two-family house/dwelling is defined as a building containing not more than two dwelling units in which one or each dwelling unit is occupied by members of a single family with not more than three outsiders, if any, accommodated in rented rooms.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisories issued for areas in ArkLaTex due to hard freeze
Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Tarus Walker on one count...
Police ID suspect in death of man found in Brookhollow Apartments parking lot
A boil advisory has been issued for southeast Shreveport.
Water leak issues turn into boil advisory for southeast Shreveport
Shreveport issues Monday morning update on city’s water woes
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Latest News

Devin Brazile
Police arrest suspect accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Denham Springs
2 killed, 4 wounded in New Orleans mass shooting
2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting
Police Lights
Officials identify 4-year-old who died after being rescued from Amite River on Christmas Eve
Shreveport issues Monday morning update on city’s water woes