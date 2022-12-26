Ask the Doctor
Home in Shreveport destroyed by fire on day after Christmas

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house in Shreveport was destroyed in an early morning fire the day after Christmas.

On Monday, Dec. 26, the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane between Wyngate Boulevard and Pine Tree Drive. It was around 3:15 a.m. The home was destroyed by the blaze.

A home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane was destroyed by fire on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
A home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane was destroyed by fire on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
A man living at the house says the family got out of the house and that nobody was hurt. The fire was brought under control around 4:50 a.m. thanks to the efforts of 24 firefighters.

The Red Cross has been called to help the displaced family of five (two adults and three children).

