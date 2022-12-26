First responder and a whimsical detour lead to unexpected Christmas miracle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It was just Thursday that temperatures in the ArkLaTex went from 50 degrees to below 20 all in the same day.

That’s also when a first responder and a whimsical detour led to an unexpected Christmas miracle.

Craig Mennephee, with Shreveport’s Fire Department, was doing his job as usual.

“I was dispatched to a fire out on Westwood.”

On his way to the scene, he took a detour on a whim.

“Instead of going all the way down Westwood, I’ll cut back through 6L and 3L through there.”

By fate or by chance, the detour took him right where he needed to be.

“I’m coming down 3L and I see this momma dog limping along.”

An avid animal lover, Mennephee feeds the limping mother some dog food he keeps in his car.

He continues to the fire and what he sees next is no coincidence.

“I see two puppies in the yard and I’m like ‘That’s weird. Kinda looks like the momma’.”

Mennephee drives farther down 3L, eventually seeing three more puppies that all look similar scattered throughout the neighborhood.

He figures he’ll come back and investigate more after responding to his Westwod dispatch.

“I turn around and I come back and that’s when I saw what I thought was gonna be six but ended up being eight puppies huddled under a carport.”

Mennephee said he spoke with the homeowner where the puppies were found.

“I was talking to the lady and I was like ‘Do you have anywhere they can get in? It’s gonna be really cold tonight, ma’am, like below freezing.’ She goes ‘Nuh-uh, I can’t keep them all in my house.’ She said ‘Do you want them?’”

An offer Mennephee couldn’t resist, he immediately loaded the puppies into a plastic bin inside his work truck.

His prior assumptions had lined up, soon finding out that the mother of the pups was in the backyard of the same home.

Mennephee wound up taking the mother along with the puppies to a good friend who also happens to be a veterinarian. And the veterinarian shared that the mother’s limp might not be from an injury but rather from a heroic, motherly act.

“Man I don’t think the mom’s hurt. I think because she couldn’t get actual good food for the dogs, she let them nurse all the way until the night before. She ultimately would have died to save the puppies.”

Since the visit to veterinarian’s office, Mennephee has kept all of the dogs, nourishing them back to good health and even setting them up for life after savior.

“I’ve got three adopted so far. And the others I have are actually going to be rescued by Paws for Life and they’re gonna be transported up to upstate New York to the largest no-kill animal shelter in the United States.”

Where they’ll be guaranteed to find a home.

Mom, on the other hand, will be hanging back for a while.

“Mom will actually be with me and my wife,” Mennephee said. “This way, we can make sure she gets the rehab she needs, and the nourishment and the food. And, hopefully at some point, we can find her a good, loving home.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.