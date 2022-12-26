Ask the Doctor
Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled.

Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago, St. Louis, New York, Austin, and Minneapolis.

For travelers flying out of New Orleans, another dozen flights headed to Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, New York, Denver, San Diego, and Washington D.C. were canceled.

Several other flights were delayed, some by as many as four hours.

According to FlightAware.com, Southwest Airlines canceled over 900 flights Monday and another 810 were delayed. Delta reported over 250 cancelations and 225 delays. Just over 100 United flights were canceled and 224 were delayed.

A bomb cyclone developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow. (CITY OF HAMBURG via CNN)

Many stranded travelers reported luggage chaos in airports across the country.

In Atlanta, bags were “completely just thrown around,” according to one Twitter user.

In Tampa, rows of luggage, mostly from canceled Southwest flights, lined the airport’s baggage claim area.

In Baltimore, lines slowed to a disorganized crawl in what a Fox 8 producer called “pretty much a free-for-all.”

Below are links to different airlines’ lost luggage policies.

United Airlines | Southwest Airlines | American Airlines | Delta Airlines | Spirit Airlines

A time-lapse video shows the moment Watertown went from rain to a blast of snow. (WWNY)

