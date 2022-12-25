Water leak issues turn into boil advisory for southeast Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 24, several residents began to complain about issues with their water.

Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage began investigating the source of a water leak in the Southeast pressure zone, which was causing low water pressure for some residents and no water for others. Shortly after, the Department issued a boil advisory after several main and residential waterlines blew out.

The boil advisory is effective immediately and includes residents to the south of East Bert Kouns, some subdivisions along Linwood Avenue south of Bert Kouns, and the area southeast of Interstate 49 and 3132 interchange.

It’s recommended that water be disinfected before doing the following:

drinking it

making ice

brushing teeth

using it for food preparation

rinsing off foods

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container.

The Department of Water and Sewerage is working to resolve all issues.

