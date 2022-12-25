Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Two men struck by vehicles, killed on I-10 early Christmas morning, NOPD says

Two men were struck and killed by vehicles on westbound I-10 near the Canal Street exit early...
Two men were struck and killed by vehicles on westbound I-10 near the Canal Street exit early Sunday (Dec. 25), the NOPD said.(Raycon)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were struck and killed by vehicles on Interstate 10 early Sunday morning (Dec. 25), New Orleans police said.

The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, were struck around 1:19 a.m. on the westbound side of I-10 near the Canal Street exit, police said.

The NOPD said that, for reasons still under investigation, a Kia and Dodge Challenger were stopped in the left lane of the interstate and the two men were standing outside the vehicles.

Police said a black Honda CRV struck one of the men on the interstate and fled the scene. The hit-and-run victim was left dead at the scene.

The NOPD said another driver in a pickup truck came upon the crash scene and veered left between the Kia and the guard rail, but struck the Challenger and the second man, also killing him. The driver and a passenger of the pickup truck were taken for hospital treatment in what the NOPD described as stable condition.

The driver of the pickup has not been arrested nor cited “at this time,” the NOPD said.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatalities detective Michael Baldassaro at (504) 658-6290 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil advisory has been issued for southeast Shreveport.
Water leak issues turn into boil advisory for southeast Shreveport
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisories issued for areas
Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Tarus Walker on one count...
Authorities ID suspect in death of man found in Brookhollow Apartments parking lot
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Natchitoches police unit
NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Latest News

Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Tarus Walker on one count...
Police ID suspect in death of man found in Brookhollow Apartments parking lot
Police Lights
4-year-old dies after being rescued from Amite River on Christmas Eve, officials say
Shreveport issues update on city’s water woes
Shreveport issues update on city’s water woes
Texarkana, Ark., police identify homicide victim, suspect
Texarkana, Ark., police identify homicide victim, suspect
NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with...
Police seeking person of interest in connection with the killing of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell