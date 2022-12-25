Ask the Doctor
TAPD: Man found dead in parking lot of Brookhollow Apartments Christmas morning

By Brittney Hazelton and Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, ARK. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) arrives at a shots-fired dispatch scene and discovers a man dead in the parking lot.

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, TAPD received a “shots fired” call dispatching police to the BrookHollow Apartment complex on the 2500 block of East 24th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a deceased man’s body in the parking lot.

Currently, TAPD is investigating the incident as a homicide.

No information is currently available about any suspects and no arrests have currently been made.

More updates to come as information becomes available.

If you know anything that could help with this investigation, please contact TAPD at (903) 798-3130.

