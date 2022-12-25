Moss Bluff woman decks out home with collection of over 45 Christmas trees

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how about having over 45 Christmas Trees in your home?

The Murphy’s home in Moss Bluff is nothing short of a Hallmark movie set with their extravagant Christmas decorations.

Bridgett Murphy let our 7News crew into her home that she decks out each Christmas with her collection of Christmas trees.

“I have at least 45, but if you want to count all the little trees, we’re probably in the hundreds,” Murphy said.

She even has a different theme for each of the full sized trees: Santa tree, elf tree, snowman turning tree, peppermint tree, angel tree and so much more.

Murphy garnishes many of the trees with her “DYI” decorations and ribbons or finds a unique way to use other items to hang on the limbs.

“I have table settings like a train that should have been on a table, but it’s in a tree,” she said.

Murphy explained that anywhere she can put a tree, she’ll put one.

“October first starts everything,” Murphy said. “350 totes and ready to decorate. Inside is always first before the outside.”

Some may say extreme Christmas decorating run in her family as her parents would go all out for the holiday when she was growing up.

“Well my mom and dad concentrated outside. They use to have a contest in Kinder. They won 16 years in a row for ‘Most Decorated’ in Kinder,” Murphy said.

A few things were learned from her parents and have now been embedded in Murphy’s own decorating.

“She [Murphy’s mom] was like a tree has to be in the window,” she said. “And actually when I was looking for a home, me and my husband, I’d count the windows and if it didn’t have at least 8 windows, I didn’t even want to look at it because my trees have to go in the windows.”

Other than collecting trees, she collects a tiny Christmas village that she displays in what she calls her snow room.

“Every year, I get these [tiny village] as a present and that’s how I have build up my collection,” Murphy said.

We asked what everyone is wondering: How long does it take to put away all the decorations after the holiday?

“Take down, everybody says that ‘oh I’d hate to take it all down,’ but take down is the easiest part. It only takes seven to ten days,” she said.

Inside and outside of the Murphy’s home is dressed to Christmas perfection.

Murphy said she appreciates when people stop by to adore her work or even drive by and honk their car horns to let her know they enjoy her decorations.

“I just hope that everyone enjoys this and you know brings happiness into their home the way it has to my home,” Murphy said.

Murphy told us she does decorate for other holidays too like Mardi Gras and Easter, but not to the extent she does Christmas.

