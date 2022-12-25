LSP: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in West Feliciana Parish

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a driver dead on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on LA 10 near Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the driver was headed west in a Dodge Ram truck while towing a small utility trailer. Troopers said that for reasons still under investigation, the driver veered off the roadway to the right and crashed into a tree.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt but died after being taken to a hospital, according to Louisiana State Police.

The name of the driver will be released after troopers can notify family members.

