Local baby joins Elf on the Shelf’s antics this Christmas season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This time of year, in many houses, a little elf is ever present monitoring the behavior of the children and taking notes for Santa on whether they are naughty or nice.

7News caught up with one local family whose baby boy has given Elfie plenty to tell Santa as there’s something funny going on over at the Basden house.

Son William is only eight months old, but he keeps Elfie on the shelf running.

Sometimes William is super nice, reading to his stuffed animals, but more often than not, he’s getting himself into trouble. Whether that be making a chocolate mess, snacking on whipped cream in the fridge or causing a major cereal spill and then riding the robot vacuum.

“He and Elfie got into the cereal that day and spilled it all over my house. And William jumped on the rumba and started cleaning,” Bethany Basden said.

Parents Bethany and Logan Basden have had fun with it.

“Some days he’s naughty, some days he’s nice. It just depends on the picture we do that day, but most of them are naughty,” Bethany said.

Each day, Bethany puts a picture on social media to show what William has been up to, much to the delight of friends and family who keep up with his antics.

“I put his pictures on Facebook and it’s really been a big hit. I didn’t realize it was going to go this far,” Bethany said.

William has a happy disposition and is easily amused especially when dad retracts his tape measure.

“We were measuring for end tables and retracted the tape measure and he thought it was the funniest thing ever. And now we use the tape measure to make him laugh,” Logan said.

It’s work to get baby William into his many tight spots, and freeze the moment in time, but it’s his first Christmas so they are going all out.

“I think he’s been enjoying it so far,” Bethany said. “He loves being in the pantry. he just laughs really the whole time and it’s very easy to keep him smiling.”

Even just days ago, William was spotted dipping into dad’s wallet, going overboard with the wrapping paper, even keeping company with the Grinch all making his first Christmas one to remember.

