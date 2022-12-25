Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

East Texans lend help to ease Overton residents’ water woes

The Overton fire department has around ten pallets of water to pass out to the community without them having to get out of their cars and bare the cold.
The Overton Volunteer Fire Department distributed free water to residents in need after a water...
The Overton Volunteer Fire Department distributed free water to residents in need after a water main break on Saturday.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton community members are dealing with little to no water due to a six-inch main water break that occurred Saturday morning.

Crews were sent out on Christmas Eve to fix the water break, but repairs are not yet completed.

“I thought I’m going to head to town I’m gonna get some water for the people in Overton who need it because I live in Arp and we do have water,” said Janet Kibodeaux, an Arp resident who helped out the Overton community.

Kibodeaux said it is unfortunate that some Overton citizens are without water around this time.

“With the holidays coming up, water is very important,” said Kibodeaux.

The Overton Volunteer Fire Department had around ten pallets of water to pass out to the community without them having to get out of their cars and endure the cold.

“I appreciate that which is why I came out in the cold because I am not a cold weather person,” said Kibodeaux.

Overton community members like Rittan Brittan lined up to receive the free water.

“It feels good though, it’s a lot of help,” said Brittan.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
SWEPCO releases estimated power restoration times for ArkLaTex
Natchitoches police unit
NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 Keithville men wanted for vehicle thefts
The Sedgwick County Zoo says its 5-week-old chimpanzee, Kucheza, has died.
5-week-old chimpanzee dies at zoo; mother holding baby after death, officials say

Latest News

Coushatta, La is under a boil advisory.
Boil water advisory issued for Coushatta
Firefighter’s home damaged by fire
A boil advisory has been issued for southeast Shreveport.
Water leak issues turn into boil advisory for southeast Shreveport
Manhattan Fine Dining in Lufkin fed more than 500 people for free on Christmas Eve, continuing...
Lufkin restaurant continues 15-year tradition of serving community on Christmas Eve