Boil water advisory issued for many cities
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of Dec. 24, multiple cities were put under a boil water advisory due to waterlines being affected by cold weather.
Here’s a list of cities:
- Shreveport, La.
- Blanchard City, La.
- Baton Rouge, La.
- Coushatta, La.
- Lake Charles, La.
- Oberlin, Texas
- Marion County, Texas
Until further notice, these cities have been instructed to cleanse their water before doing the following:
- drinking it
- making ice
- brushing teeth
- using it for food preparation
- rinsing off foods
Boil water for one full minute in a clean container before consumption. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.)
Residents are also asked to limit water usage until repairs are complete and the advisory has been lifted.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.