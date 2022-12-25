Boil water advisory issued for many cities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of Dec. 24, multiple cities were put under a boil water advisory due to waterlines being affected by cold weather.

Here’s a list of cities:

Shreveport, La.

Blanchard City, La.

Baton Rouge, La.

Coushatta, La.

Lake Charles, La.

Oberlin, Texas

Marion County, Texas

Until further notice, these cities have been instructed to cleanse their water before doing the following:

drinking it

making ice

brushing teeth

using it for food preparation

rinsing off foods

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container before consumption. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.)

Residents are also asked to limit water usage until repairs are complete and the advisory has been lifted.

