Boil water advisory issued for many cities

By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of Dec. 24, multiple cities were put under a boil water advisory due to waterlines being affected by cold weather.

Here’s a list of cities:

  • Shreveport, La.
  • Blanchard City, La.
  • Baton Rouge, La.
  • Coushatta, La.
  • Lake Charles, La.
  • Oberlin, Texas
  • Marion County, Texas

Until further notice, these cities have been instructed to cleanse their water before doing the following:

  • drinking it
  • making ice
  • brushing teeth
  • using it for food preparation
  • rinsing off foods

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container before consumption. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.)

Residents are also asked to limit water usage until repairs are complete and the advisory has been lifted.

