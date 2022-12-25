Boil advisory issued for Coushatta

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - As of Dec. 24, Coushatta, La is under a boil advisory.

The Town of Coushatta Water system experienced problems with the water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Because of these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

As a precaution, Coushatta’s boil advisory is in place until further notice.

It’s recommended that all residents disinfect their water before doing the following:

drinking it

making ice

brushing teeth

using it for food preparation

rinsing off foods

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

Coushatta will rescind the boil advisory once the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals determines the water to be safe again after collecting water samples.

