4-year-old dies after being rescued from freezing water in Central, officials say

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a boy has died after being rescued from freezing water in Central on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Authorities said the child wandered off and got lost during a hike with his father.

According to officials, the Central Police Department received a call from a ‘frantic’ parent around 2:40 p.m. saying his son walked away from him and he couldn’t find him.

Multiple agencies including the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department assisted with the search.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said after an hour of search, the 4-year-old boy was rescued in the Amite River, near the BREC Frenchtown Conservation Area. A fireman went into the water to rescue the boy and immediately began working on the child.

When asked how the child ended up in the river, Chief Corcoran said, “We don’t know if he fell or jumped in, it’s unknown.”

Chief Corcoran thanks those who were involved in the search. “The fireman did not hesitate to jump in the water, and we know that water is probably 10 degrees, he did his job as a first responder.”

The investigation has been turned over to the detectives in the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the child.

This is a developing story.

