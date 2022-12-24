Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

UPDATE: Marksville PD has identified the victim of Friday’s fatal hit-and-run

Marksville PD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Friday, Dec. 23 around...
Marksville PD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Friday, Dec. 23 around 6:30 p.m.(MGN)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The Marksville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that took place Friday, Dec. 23.

The identity is not being released to the public at this time.

Original story:

The Marksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a hit-and-run victim that was killed on Friday, Dec. 23.

According to Marksville PD, officers responded to reports of a vehicle crash on Tunica Drive South in Marksville around 6:30 Friday evening.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a deceased Black male victim, around 30 to 40 years old, 5′7″, 200 pounds, with short black hair and a full beard. The victim was wearing a grey sweatshirt jacket, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

If anyone has information about the victim’s identity, please contact the Marksville Police Department at 318-253-9250. Your identity will remain confidential. Marksville PD said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available to be released at this time.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil advisory has been issued for southeast Shreveport.
Water leak issues turn into boil advisory for southeast Shreveport
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisories issued for areas
Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Tarus Walker on one count...
Authorities ID suspect in death of man found in Brookhollow Apartments parking lot
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Natchitoches police unit
NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Latest News

Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Tarus Walker on one count...
Police ID suspect in death of man found in Brookhollow Apartments parking lot
Police Lights
4-year-old dies after being rescued from Amite River on Christmas Eve, officials say
Shreveport issues update on city’s water woes
Shreveport issues update on city’s water woes
NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with...
Police seeking person of interest in connection with the killing of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Shreveport issues update on city’s water woes