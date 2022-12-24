Ask the Doctor
Staying cold through Christmas, but not freezing

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas Eve! It is going to be a nice day today and that freeze warning is going to go away at noon! The Wind Chill Advisory has been canceled, though the wind chill will still be an issue today, not getting above the 20s. Measured highs today will reach the mid-30s going into the afternoon, so we can begin the thawing process. At least until we get into the evening hours, lows tonight will drop to the low-20s again.

Tomorrow, Christmas Day! Highs in the low-40s are expected and plenty of sunshine. Nothing you need to worry about will be moving in. It will be chilly though, so take note of that. Have a fantastic Christmas Weekend! We will warm up next week, possibly into the 70s.

