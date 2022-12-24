Ask the Doctor
State Fire Marshal suspect improper heating in deadly fire in Mansfield

Trailer fire in Mansfield, La.
Trailer fire in Mansfield, La.(State Fire Marshal's Office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - State Fire Marshal (SFM) is currently investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Mansfield, Louisiana that claimed the life of a grandmother and injured her grandson.

A little after 11 p.m. on Dec. 22, the Mansfield Fire Department (MFD), responded to a fire on the 100 block of Division Street. When firefighters arrived they discovered neighbors were able to rescue a 6-year-old boy from the home as it was on fire, but his grandmother was still inside.

The grandmother, in her 60s, was later found dead in her bedroom. Her official identification and cause of death are currently still pending with the Desoto Parish Coroner’s Office.

SFM has assessed the scene and collected witness statements. SFM deputies determined that the fire began in the center of the mobile home, where the kitchen and living room areas are located. In addition to finding evidence of a space heater being used in the home, deputies confirmed that the oven was also being used for heating.

SFM advises not using stoves or ovens to heat homes due to fire or carbon monoxide danger.

Other tips SFM shares:

  • Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains
  • Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
  • Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves
  • Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

