NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in a trailer park, early Christmas Eve that left one dead and another fighting for their life.

On Dec. 24, around 12:17 a.m., NPD responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of Melissa Place. Upon arrival, officers discovered Loyd Brown Jr., 27, and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home.

As a result of his injuries, Loyd Brown Jr. was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office. The second victim was transported to a local hospital and later to Shreveport, in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have additional information important to this investigation, contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 238-3914.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.