LSU mourns passing of 1981 Final Four team member Willie Sims

(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced the passing of Willie Sims, a member of the university’s 1981 NCAA Final Four Team.

According to the university, Sims died at the age of 64 on Friday, Dec. 23. The university added that he had been in a hospital since suffering a heart attack in August.

LSU said Sims was part of teams that won regular season conference championships in 1979 and 1981, the SEC Tournament championship in 1980, and the NCAA Final Four run in 1981.

Over a period of four years, Sims played in 120 games with a career scoring average of 7.6 points per game. He averaged 9.2 points in 1980 and 8.5 points in the 1981 NCAA Final Four season. Sims shot over 50 percent from the field in both the 1980 and 1981 seasons.

LSU said Sims was affectionately known by fans as “Super Sub.” He is survived by his wife and three children.

