Football fans brave freezing temps for 46th Annual Independence Bowl

By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Despite the bitter cold, football fans were still out showing their support at the 46th Annual Independence Bowl on Dec. 23.

Temperatures were in the low 20′s while inching towards the teens. Footballs culture managed to hold strong because fans still came out to tailgate, party, and have a good time.

“Long as we’re moving, we’re having fun, we’re eating, everybody’s together. It’s been a nice day, and it turned out better than we thought. Everybody should come out and support it. It’s cold but it’s nice out right now,” said Jimmy Hall, a tailgater at the game.

The sun had been beaming earlier in the day, but it didn’t provide any extra warmth to game goers. It seemed to be in the sky just for show.

“The chairman of the independence bowl said the other day at a lady’s luncheon ‘if you’re having a good time, you won’t know it’s that cold.’ We know what all that is about,” said Hellen Ballard, a tailgater.

Blown away tents and freezing weather weren’t enough to stop fans from coming out.

“Fire Tech Systems set up a party here today. We were supposed to have a tent, it blew away yesterday, but that did not deter us from coming out, having a good time and supporting our community,” said Ballard.

The cold weather certainly didn’t keep things from getting heated between the rivaling fans either.

“We’ll do anything for the cougars. We’re the biggest supporters for real. Man, I’d go in cold weather for this team any day,” said one of the Houston Cougars fans, showing their support.

While there were Cougar’s fans showing support, there were Ragin’ Cajuns fans just as hype to support their team.

“Do anything for the Cajuns, do anything for number 29, Peter Lamour,” said a tailgater.

At the end of the day, though, everyone just wanted to come out and watch some pigskin fly.

