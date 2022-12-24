Ask the Doctor
Firefighter’s home damaged by fire

(Diaz Fire Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews responded Friday night to a fire at one of their own.

The Diaz Fire Department responded to a house fire at a firefighter’s home in the Erwin Volunteer Fire Department District.

A Facebook post said the fire was contained but is believed to be repairable.

It said a collection would be coming up in the next few days and posted on the Diaz Fire Department’s Facebook page.

