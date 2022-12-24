Ask the Doctor
Cold Christmas Eve and sunny Christmas Day ahead

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas Eve! A lovely sunny day out there today with temperatures getting up into the upper-30s for highs. Even the wind chill cooperated for the most part, though it still felt cold. The Hard Freeze Warning has been extended until 10 AM tomorrow, that is because we will be dropping to the low-20s for overnight lows. Don’t worry, Santa is used to cold temperatures.

Tomorrow, cold temperatures but nothing like we have seen. Your Christmas Day will see the temperature warm into the low-40s for highs. This will be a great day to enjoy with your family, friends, or whomever you like spending Christmas or Sundays with. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-20s with mostly clear skies.

Looking ahead to Monday we will see the temperature continue rising. Some cloud cover to start the week. Warming into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday we will see shower and storm chances rise, highs possibly reaching the low-70s going into next weekend.

