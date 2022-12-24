Christmas in Roseland came and went for its 39th annual lights show

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The American Rose Center has captivated Caddo Parish citizens again this year with its annual ‘Christmas in Roseland’ light show.

This was the 39th show, which displayed thousands of lights for everyone to admire. Visitors were able to enjoy nightly entertainment, photos with Santa, and tons of fun with their whole family.

“My favorite part is seeing the families that come year after year that appreciate the lights and then they get to see the new things and just have that good family time,” Jon Corkern, Executive Director of the American Rose Society said.

The 39th annual Christmas in Roseland was held this season. (KSLA)

The event does more than provide a fun experience for families.

“Christmas in Roseland is our annual light show that we have. It’s one of the most important things we do at the garden because it’s what helps fund the garden throughout the year. This is the headquarters of the American Rose Society. We have over 200 Rose Society throughout the United States and we’re about the preservation and promotion of the rose,” Corkern said.

The show also has a great economic impact for the area.

“This brings lots of people into the Shreveport-Bossier area. We think it makes a lot of impact. It’s really a family experience where you could have a good time,” Corkern said.

‘Christmas in Roseland’ wrapped up on Dec. 23 with a candle-lit singalong of Christmas songs; the show will return again next year for its 40th year.

