Battling in freezing temps at 46th Annual Independence Bowl, one team triumphed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Houston went blow for blow on the field Friday, Dec. 23 for the 46th Annual Independence Bowl, and only one team would come out victorious.

The annual football game kicked off at the Independence Stadium at 2 p.m. in Shreveport, La. Although temperatures were in the low 20s and falling into the teens, the Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston Cougars showed up and showed out.

The two teams were tied 16 to 16 in the fourth quarter until the Cougars managed to score a touchdown with just twenty seconds left in the game.

The Cougars solidified their win 23 to 16 and took home the victory.

