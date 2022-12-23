Very cold into Christmas Eve; warm up on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday and happy Christmas Eve Eve! It is bone cold out there right now and it feels worse. Temperatures heading out the door this morning will be in the low teens and single digits, feeling like several degrees below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until noon today and a Hard Freeze Warning is in place until Noon tomorrow. Highs today, measured, will only reach the mid-20s on average but it will never feel that warm. The wind chill temperature will not escape the teens thanks to a constant wind up to roughly 15 miles per hour. Lows tonight will drop to the teens measured, single-digit wind chills again overnight.

We will warm up a bit for Christmas Eve with highs expected to reach the mid-30s. The Freeze Warning will expire at noon and there will be plenty of sunshine, much like today. It will likely be pretty windy tomorrow too, but the wind chill won’t be so bone-chillingly cold. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-20s.

Christmas will see highs reach the low-40s and the sunshine will continue into next week. We will be warming up into the 60s by Wednesday and possibly the low-70s on Thursday with increasing shower and storm chances.

