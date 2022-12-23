Tyler firefighters battle apartment fire in freezing cold; 1 pet dies, Christmas presents saved

TYLER, Texas (KSLA) - Tyler Fire Department (TFD) respond to a residential fire in the early morning after an arctic freeze blows into area.

On Dec. 23, at 6:50 a.m., the TFD received a dispatch to 736 South Fannin Avenue for a residential structure fire. Callers reported seeing flames coming from the roof, and occupants were attempting to evacuate the building.

When firefighters arrived they discovered smoke and flames visible in the two-story subdivided building that had four apartments.

Five engines and one ladder company along with the battalion chief, and investigator responded to the scene.

TFD began searching both floors of the building for remaining occupants. All residents were able to exit the building, but sadly, one pet was found deceased on the upper floor.

The apartments were heavily damaged throughout.

Tyler, Texas fire on Dec. 23. (tyler fire department)

Firefighters were on the scene until 10:30 a.m. and were able to save many Christmas gifts from the apartments for those impacted by the flames.

The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire, but it is suspected to be electrical in origin. Occupants had reported issues prior to the fire and noted sparks and flames at the breaker panel when they woke up in the morning.

No injuries besides the pet were reported during the incident.

The American Red Cross was notified and will be assisting displaced families.

