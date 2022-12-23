SWEPCO releases estimated power restoration times for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SWEPCO crews have been working to restore power to the area after a winter storm rolled through the area on Thursday, Dec. 23.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, almost 9,000 people were still without electricity. At peak, over 12,200 people were without power.

Estimates times of restoration for 95% of customers in these areas:

Mansfield/Logansport, La. - 6 p.m. Friday

Natchitoches, La. - 10 p.m. Friday

Hornbeck, La. - 5 p.m. Friday

Longview, Texas - 8 p.m. Friday

SWEPCO says there are currently no estimated times for Shreveport or Texarkana.

Remember to always stay away from downed lines and treat as if they are energized and dangerous. Click here to report an outage.

