Staying cold through Christmas, but look for a warm up next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It will definitely feel like Christmas this year with cold weather lasting through the weekend. We did reach the peak of the chill Thursday night and temperatures will gradually moderate over the next few days. A more significant warm up is expected by the middle of next week with rain chances making a return as we wrap up 2022.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect tonight into early Saturday. The wind chill could dip below freezing again, but won’t be as low as last night. Temperatures will also not be as frigid. A thin blanket of clouds will keep temperatures up slightly. We’ll still reach the mid to upper teens for lows again though in most areas.

Clouds will quickly thin out Saturday morning leaving us mostly sunny into the afternoon. A lot of us will crack the freezing mark but it will still be cold with afternoon highs expected in the low to mid 30s.

Christmas Day is looking sunny and quiet but still rather chilly. After a cold start in the low to mid 20s temperatures will only bounce back into the low 40s by afternoon.

Temperatures will moderate a bit more early next week with afternoon highs getting back into the low 50s Monday and Tuesday. Mornings will remain cold though with sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. The early part of the week is looking partly cloudy and dry.

By Wednesday we’ll be back above freezing for very likely the rest of 2022. Highs Wednesday will return to the 60s and by Thursday and Friday we’ll be back close to 70. Rain and storm chances will return as we close out next week.

Have a great Christmas weekend!

