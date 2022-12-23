Shreveport firefighter struck by vehicle while fighting a fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport firefighter was struck by a vehicle while fighting a fire.

It happened Thursday evening as firefighters were combating a residential fire in the 100 block of Pierre Avenue.

The firefighter was stretching a hose line to connect to a nearby fire hydrant when the firefighter was hit by the vehicle, according to a statement from the Fire Department. The firefighter suffered minor injuries but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

The motorist who was driving the vehicle also was evaluated by Fire Department EMS personnel.

As for the dwelling, authorities said, it sustained heavy damage and is a total loss.

Fire crews were summoned to the duplex at 5:32 p.m. Upon arrival three minutes later, they found smoke and flames coming from the residence.

It is unclear whether anyone was home when the fire began. And the cause of the fire is under investigation.

