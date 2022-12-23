Ask the Doctor
Shreveport firefighter struck by vehicle while fighting a fire

Firefighter suffered minor injuries but was taken to local hospital as a precaution
A Shreveport firefighter was struck by a vehicle while stretching a hose line to connect to a...
A Shreveport firefighter was struck by a vehicle while stretching a hose line to connect to a nearby fire hydrant while fighting a fire Dec. 22, 2022, in a duplex in the 100 block of Pierre Avenue.(Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport firefighter was struck by a vehicle while fighting a fire.

It happened Thursday evening as firefighters were combating a residential fire in the 100 block of Pierre Avenue.

The firefighter was stretching a hose line to connect to a nearby fire hydrant when the firefighter was hit by the vehicle, according to a statement from the Fire Department. The firefighter suffered minor injuries but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

The motorist who was driving the vehicle also was evaluated by Fire Department EMS personnel.

As for the dwelling, authorities said, it sustained heavy damage and is a total loss.

Fire crews were summoned to the duplex at 5:32 p.m. Upon arrival three minutes later, they found smoke and flames coming from the residence.

It is unclear whether anyone was home when the fire began. And the cause of the fire is under investigation.

