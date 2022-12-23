Ravaged by fire and neglect, what’s left of Humpfree’s is being demolished

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — What’s left of the old Humpfree’s building in downtown Shreveport is being demolished by the city.

The building caught fire in September. It sits in the same city block as the Blind Tiger and Sand Bar.

Tim Huck, who owns Sand Bar, said the old Humpfree’s building was an eyesore before the fire and demolition began.

“Unfortunately, it needed to be repaired a long time ago or torn down a long time ago. I feel like that’s your welcome sign to Shreveport from Bossier. It says ‘Welcome to Shreveport, we don’t care. Welcome to Shreveport, we’re falling apart’.”

District 3 Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson said he’s for the site’s redevelopment. “I think my position has been we all need to work together to redevelop the property and work with the owner to its highest and maximum use.”

A proposal to create housing out of the building was submitted to the parish of Caddo by Brown-Taylor Development, Jackson said.

“The plan that was submitted on behalf of the owner and developer actually replicates the old Humpfree’s building. So, kudos to them for putting together a proposal to bring back a replica of what it once was,” he said.

“We know that it would never completely be the same thing, but that was an effort to try to gain historic tax credits. And when that was lost due to the fire, they began to process how they can replicate the building.”

Below is the proposed site plan:

Shreveport Downtown Development Authority’s executive director said although the loss of the building is sad, possible redevelopment could be a good thing.

“That was a very cool historic building that no longer exists. It will only exist in our memories and in the files at the archives,” Liz Swaine said.

“We love development. Density in downtown is key. Vacant lots and vacant parking lots and things like that do not bring people to downtown. What brings people to downtown are buildings and businesses and opportunities and things to see and do. We want that.”

The City of Shreveport told KSLA News 12 that Max Ford Demolition and Construction is leading the demolition of the old Humpfree’s building. They don’t have a specific timeline on when it will be complete.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.