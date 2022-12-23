Ragin’ Cajuns & Houston Cougars face off in 2022 I-Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Houston will battle it out on the field on Friday, Dec. 23 for the 46th Annual Independence Bowl.

Officials say the games bring a lot of excitement to the Shreveport-Bossier area, especially with both teams being within driving distance of the ArkLaTex.

With the freezing temperatures today, attendees are encouraged to bundle up and bring blankets. However, portable heaters will not be allowed in the stadium.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and the Houston Cougars will kickoff at Independence Stadium at 2 p.m.

