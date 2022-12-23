Ask the Doctor
Ragin’ Cajuns & Houston Cougars face off in 2022 I-Bowl

Independence Bowl Stadium in Shreveport(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Houston will battle it out on the field on Friday, Dec. 23 for the 46th Annual Independence Bowl.

Officials say the games bring a lot of excitement to the Shreveport-Bossier area, especially with both teams being within driving distance of the ArkLaTex.

With the freezing temperatures today, attendees are encouraged to bundle up and bring blankets. However, portable heaters will not be allowed in the stadium.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and the Houston Cougars will kickoff at Independence Stadium at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

