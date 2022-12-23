Many man convicted of dog fighting, sentenced to federal prison

MANY, La. (KSLA) - A man from Many, Louisiana has been convicted of dog fighting and has been sentenced as a result of an FBI investigation.

On Dec. 22, Charles Calvin Akins, 52, was charged and sentenced to 15 months in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release for dog fighting. Akins was charged with the crime in a federal indictment in February and pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a dog for use in an animal fighting venture.

On Jan. 12, agents with ATF obtained a federal search warrant for Akins’ home in Many, Louisiana. When preparing to serve the warrant agents saw 15 pit bull-type dogs in Akins’ backyard.

All of the dogs were chained close to each other but not close enough to bite each other. Each of the dogs had access to small wooden structures for shelter.

Inside a nearby shed was a homemade treadmill with a small, dog-sized running belt made of wood slats. Inside another shed, agents found a pistol, a large toolbox containing a large metal spring device, a metal scale, animal medications, several heavy metal chains, metal stakes, a dog-breeding device, and numerous carpet pieces. Dog fighters use many of these devices to train and condition their dogs for fights.

The dogs were seized and given behavioral and medical assessments. Several of the dogs had scars and wounds around the back legs, neck, and rear. Many of them displayed dog-aggressive behavior toward other dogs.

Akins admitted to owning 15 dogs, dog fighting equipment, and that his dogs were used for dog fighting events.

At the time of the charge, Akins was a convicted felon, having been convicted of a felony charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 1988, as well as misdemeanor convictions for aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a movable in 2016.

“Dog fighting is not only against the law, but an inhumane way of treating animals,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “Individuals who participate in this type of activity should be aware that it is illegal to participate or wager in dog or cock fights. This office will continue to work with federal and local law enforcement agencies to put a stop to this kind of activity in the Western District of Louisiana.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.