City of Mansfield issues boil notice due to water main breaks

(HNN File)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The City of Mansfield has issued a boil advisory due to water main breaks around the city.

Those living in the city may be experiencing low pressure or no water at all. City officials say crews are working to fix the issue.

There are also reportedly issues at the city’s water plant involving a restricted intake line. City officials say calls have been made to get another pump to the plant to help pull in more water.

Those who do have water should boil it for at least a minute before using it. No timeline has been given on when normal water service will be restored.

