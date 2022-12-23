2023 roster artists of NWLA, art residencies announced by SRAC
Art Fellowship awards to be announced soon.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) makes major announcements during an artist potluck event.
On Dec. 19, Shreveport Regional Arts Council announced the new roster of artists in northwest Louisiana for 2023, artists who are being awarded the Artist Fellowship grants, and artists who won the Kallenberg Artist Tower Residency.
Roster artists are hand-picked by nationally published and renowned critics, who have reviewed the artist’s work and determined that they are professionals. Every few years, roster artists are required to reapply.
The roster artists recently picked will join the ranks of many incredibly talented roster artists from previous years.
The Kallenberg Artist Tower residency recipients will have the chance to stay in the unique artist tower near the SRAC building. They will provide artist talks and workshops for the community.
The Artist Fellowship awards are grants given to specially selected artists, usually within a few disciplines, including music, theatre, multi-disciplinary, visual arts, literary arts, and dance. Artists that win these awards are recognized as the “highest caliber” in their discipline and are given $2,500 to enable the artist to pursue their artistic goals.
2023 Roster Artists chosen:
- Eric Allen
- Dawn Ash
- Joshua Chambers : Art
- Mollie Corbett Photography
- Torres Di Liberto Li
- Connie Helaire Eaton
- Susan Fortenberry
- Christena Francis
- Julie Glass
- Mary Virignia Hill
- Hooshang Khorasani / Hooshang Studio
- Karen Kinberger
- Karen La Beau
- Lynn Laird Fine Arts LLC - Lynn Laird
- Charmel Lester
- Janet Maines
- Mimzy MC
- Tyler McCray
- Ryan McCutcheon
- Ogd Mclemore
- Lisa Miller
- Maggie Molisee
- Ben Moss
- Linda Moss
- Art Nerio Photography , LLC
- Angela Osborn
- Michelle Pennington
- Michael Neal Phillips
- Jason Pliler
- Paige Powell
- Kirk Reedstrom
- Alex Richardson
- Tama Ripps Nathan
- Debra Roberson
- Lindsey Simpson
- Ellen Soffer
- Whitney Tates
- Mike Torma artworks
- Robert E Trudeau
- Lauri Barre Wallace
- Tommy Wallace
- Lucia Rivera-Woo
- Moye Zhang
- Cherina Alford
- Renee Caldwell
- Rachard Dennis
- Dorothy Kristin Hanna
- AJ Haynes
- Joanie Nerrettig
- Mimi Webb
- June Rose Dowis
Kallenberg Artist Tower Residency recipients:
Updates to come as Artist Fellowship awards are to be announced shortly to the public.
