Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

2023 roster artists of NWLA, art residencies announced by SRAC

Art Fellowship awards to be announced soon.
2023 Roster Artist and Fellowship announcement at artist potluck event.
2023 Roster Artist and Fellowship announcement at artist potluck event.(Brittney Hazelton, KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) makes major announcements during an artist potluck event.

On Dec. 19, Shreveport Regional Arts Council announced the new roster of artists in northwest Louisiana for 2023, artists who are being awarded the Artist Fellowship grants, and artists who won the Kallenberg Artist Tower Residency.

Roster artists are hand-picked by nationally published and renowned critics, who have reviewed the artist’s work and determined that they are professionals. Every few years, roster artists are required to reapply.

2023 Roster Artist Alex Richardson, showing off his name.
2023 Roster Artist Alex Richardson, showing off his name.(Brittney Hazelton, KSLA and Alex Richardson)

The roster artists recently picked will join the ranks of many incredibly talented roster artists from previous years.

The Kallenberg Artist Tower residency recipients will have the chance to stay in the unique artist tower near the SRAC building. They will provide artist talks and workshops for the community.

The Artist Fellowship awards are grants given to specially selected artists, usually within a few disciplines, including music, theatre, multi-disciplinary, visual arts, literary arts, and dance. Artists that win these awards are recognized as the “highest caliber” in their discipline and are given $2,500 to enable the artist to pursue their artistic goals.

2023 Roster Artists chosen:

2023 Roster Artist and Fellowship announcement at artist potluck event.
2023 Roster Artist and Fellowship announcement at artist potluck event.(Brittney Hazelton, KSLA)

Kallenberg Artist Tower Residency recipients:

Updates to come as Artist Fellowship awards are to be announced shortly to the public.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
Top row (left to right): Valerie Jock McKinney, Brooklyn Smith, and Brennan "Pooh"...
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport
Jamarie Sherman, 28, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 11, 2021. Police are...
SPD still looking for killer after man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in car back in 2021
Eric Haley
Man still missing from Idabel, McCurtain County; foul play possible in case
Inside the vehicle, they found 22-year-old Zachary Engren driving and 20-year-old Jillian...
Sheriff: Couple charged after toddler found in ‘filthy’ car with cockroaches, reptiles, drugs, gun

Latest News

15 pit bulls were discovered chained up in a backyard, the owner was convicted of dog fighting.
Many man convicted of dog fighting, sentenced to federal prison
Independence Bowl Stadium in Shreveport
Ragin’ Cajuns & Houston Cougars face off in 2022 I-Bowl
Shreveport-Bossier passports game gives Independence Bowl visitors a chance to win prizes.
Shreveport-Bossier Passports game that lets Independence Bowl visitors win prizes
The City of Shreveport is using Max Ford Demolition and Construction to lead demolition of what...
Ravaged by fire and neglect, what’s left of Humpfree’s is being demolished